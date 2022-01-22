Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA and #1 in power ranking

As teams like the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls andMilwaukee Bucks have all fallen to the earth, the Phoenix Suns are rising to the high heavens. The Suns have the best record in the league at 35-9 and are reminding folks why they represented the Western Conference in the Finals.

IN HIS SEVENTH SEASON IN THE NBA, Suns SG, Devin Booker, has made another substantial leap in his career to lock him in for his third All-Star appearance. Booker’s shot chart continues to be one of the most diverse among scorers. He attempts the fourth-most shots in the mid-range per game at 6.2 (behind DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, and Brandon Ingram) and shoots 47.6% from there, which ranks 3rd among players who attempt at least 5 per game (behind DeRozan and Durant).

The chemistry between Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton continues to blossom. Vintage Paul is still very efficient at 36-years-old, and Ayton is trending towards making a 2nd or 3rd All-NBA team this year.

The Suns are playing at home for their next game, against a shorthanded Pacers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

