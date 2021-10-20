Starstudded NBA opener. Milwaukee receives championship rings while Curry wins another matchup agonist LeBron.

The National Basketball Association season is finally here! Tuesday (Oct 19th), the season begins with a two-game doubleheader on TNT, featuring Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers.

Everything went Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks way on Tuesday night. The Bucks debut their beautiful championship rings and drop their championship banner, forever immortalizing that 2020-21 Bucks team.

The Milwaukee Bucks went on to lay a whopping the Nets after the Ceremony. The Bucks had six players scoring in double figures and had the lead from start to finish. After the halftime break, Kevin Durant did what he could to keep the Nets in it, scoring 13 points in the 3rd quarter alone. But Giannas and the Bucks proved to be too much at the end, pulling away in the 4th quarter, the final score bringing 127-104 favouring the Bucks.

The Bucks 1,2 punch in Giannas and Middleton came out in mid-season form. Giannas earned his first double-double this season, scoring 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and some timely baskets to stop the Nets run. The Nets were one superstar short last night, as Kyrie Irving is still out due to personal reasons. Kevin Durant finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while James Harden finished with 20 points and 8 assists and 8 rebounds, all in a losing effort.

Moving on to the west coast, the Lakers and LeBron hosted a familiar foe in Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. In a game where the Lakers lead from the 1st to the 3rd quarter, the Golden State Warriors displayed more chemistry as the game waned on. The Warriors were able to take the lead in the 4th quarter and pull away with the win 121-114. Other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis, no one on the Lakers scored more than 10 points. Newly player acquisitions in Russel Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are still figuring out their offensive rhythm.

While every other basketball team was able to watch the doubleheader from home, today, they all will have their first game of the season.

