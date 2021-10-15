Slimelife Shawty unleashes ‘Better Living’ featuring Lil Durk, Future, Nardo Wick, and Jackboy: Listen

Slimelife Shawty, Alamo Records’ newest signee, is proving to be one of the next upcoming rappers out of Atlanta. The Peach State rapper has been building his catalogue over the last couple of years; earning attention from Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more. For this album, Slime got his mentor, Lil Durk, on the lead single ‘Suit It Up’ and other star features from Future, Jackboy, and Nardo Wick. The Lil Durk-executive produced fourteen-track project is brimming with catchy hooks and introspective and inspirational verses.

Check out Atlanta’s newest to do it, Slimelife Shawty’s new project ‘Better Living’, along with the official music video for ‘Suit It Up’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

