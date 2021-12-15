NBA’s greatest shooter ever, Stephen Curry, sets record for most 3-pointers made in history

It was a historical Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, when Stephen Curry made his 2,974th career regular-season three, breaking Ray Allen’s NBA record. It was an electric atmosphere with both Ray Allen and Reggie Miller in attendance (who had the #1 and #2 spot on the 3-point list before Curry’s ascension).

It was 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter when Curry hits the record-breaking shot and the Garden went nuts. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time out, allowing Curry to receive a long-deserved ovation. Curry was met with big hugs from Daymond Green and other teammates, then took the record-setting ball and handed it to his father, Dell.

Curry, who’s been trying to play down the significance of the moment over the past weeks, sat down on the bench and teared up as he couldn’t hold it in any longer. Miller and Allen presented Curry with a Warriors jersey with the number 2,974 on the back after the game. “My respect for Reggie and Ray, guys who set the bar for what it meant to be a sharpshooter,” Curry said.

At age 33, Curry is putting together one of the best seasons in his career and has the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference without star guard Klay Thompson. Stephen Curry has refined the game of basketball with his shooting and set a 3-point record some say will never be broken. Curry has at least 3-5 more years to add to that grand total of three’s. Can Curry finish his career north of 4,000 3-pointers made?

