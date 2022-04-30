GRUNGECAKE

Director of A&R at EQ Distro Rel Carter and Music Consultant Jai Yoko present The Art of Music Tour

If you are a novice in the music business, you do not want to miss the opportunity to network and educate yourselves on how things go in the industry you love. Last night, you may have missed the pair Rel Carter, Director of A&R at EQ Distro, and Jai Yoko, Music Consultant at Jai Yoko Entertainment in Phoenix, Arizona. Still, they are heading to Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 13, to teach music makers and professionals about the music industry, financial literacy, marketing and promoting your music, building a fanbase, etc.

Check out the rest of the dates below and learn more about the tour via this link.

