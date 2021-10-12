Olamide announces North American tour, starting next month

Today, African music fans learned that Nigerian Afrobeats star Olamide would tour North America, starting next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ends in the DMV area on November 28. The tour is called ‘Carpe Diem’, and the star tweeting the following: It’s being her now that’s important. There’s no past and there’s no future. Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now. carpe diem !

🇺🇸 It's being here now that's important. There's no past and there's no future. Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now. carpe diem ! pic.twitter.com/KoUyIPDqkV — Olamidé (@Olamide) October 11, 2021

To learn more about the tour and to get information on pre-sale tickets, visit this link.

