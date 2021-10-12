in Music, News

Olamide announces North American tour, starting next month

Photo: Twitter

Today, African music fans learned that Nigerian Afrobeats star Olamide would tour North America, starting next month in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ends in the DMV area on November 28. The tour is called ‘Carpe Diem’, and the star tweeting the following: It’s being her now that’s important. There’s no past and there’s no future. Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now. carpe diem !

To learn more about the tour and to get information on pre-sale tickets, visit this link.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

