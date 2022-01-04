Lawsuit against Nirvana, its ‘Nevermind’ cover art, dismissed

Multiple reports say Spencer Elden’s claim that the band’s classic cover art was pornographic had been thrown out of court. The legendary band’s album cover art baby, Elden says he suffered “lifelong damages”. He went on to say that he lost wages because of the cover art and reportedly called it a “sex trafficking venture”. On the other hand, the defendants have argued that Elden willingly participated in recreating the image over the years and has garnered pay for it. He also has the name of the album tattooed on his body.

Nirvana’s lawyer sees the claim as bogus, specifically stating that the claim “is, on its face, not serious.”

According to the attorney, the statute of limitations expired as of 2011, and if Elden is interested, he has a total of nine days to refile the case “with appropriate changes”, Pitchfork reports.

