Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and 7 other Nets players enter COVID health and safety protocols a day after Nets announces Kyrie’s return

The Brooklyn Nets watched their entire roster enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols less than 24hours after they announced Kyrie Irving would be returning as a part-time player. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Milsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, Javon Carter, Day’Ron Sharpe, Bruce Brown will all miss a required minimum of 10 games by the NBA. Nets also have players out for non-COVID reasons like guard Joe Harris who will need ankle surgery, and center Nicolas Claxton, who have missed the past two games with a wrist injury.

Kyrie has sat out the entire year thus far due to his vaccination status, but the Nets have decided even as a part-time, Kyrie’s impact is too great to keep him at home. What does part-time mean for this situation? Kyrie will be able to play everywhere, but in Toronto and anywhere in New York, including home games in Brooklyn or away games playing the Knicks.

The Nets must be scratching their heads, wondering how their entire roster suddenly became unavailable in a day. But the thought of finally having KD, Kyrie, and Harden on the floor this year is one to look forward to.

