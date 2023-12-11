Hear German singer JOY’s new song ‘Don’t Be In Your Feelings’

Recently, JOY (short for Judgement of Yesterday), an extraordinary vocalist from Germany, released a new track called ‘Don’t Be In Your Feelings’, with hopes of us following its strict direction. Knowing that most people do not like a killjoy, a person who cannot enjoy being in the moment, or anyone who hides their truth from their partner(s), the contemporary artist sings about escaping the city and with his partner who tastes like the northside. We aren’t sure where in Germany JOY is based, but he’s done quite well for himself. He’s earned promotional support from Spotify itself by getting on its official editorial playlists like New Music Friday in Canada, Switzerland, and Germany for a single released in 2019 (‘Into the Night’). Thus, JOY received over 100,000 monthly listeners and millions of streams. Listen to the exciting and bright track that you may hear play over the speakers in a department store one day.

