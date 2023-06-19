GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #4

Taking the 4th place this week on our list is ‘By Force’ featuring Focalistic, and ANATII.
Listen to Choplife Soundsystem ‘By Force’ on Spotify:
This record has been tearing up the internet and we just can’t seem to ignore the rich blend of the traditional Igbo instrument (The Oja Flute) and Amapiano drums.
Here’s Ojapiano on Spotify:
On this new record, Blacko sings about perseverance and how blessed he is, coming from the rural streets of Ghana to the world stage.
Boy Alone crooner Omah Lay just dropped the deluxe version of his debut album and after listening to all the records on the project, I’ve come to a solid conclusion that ‘Soso’ is my personal favorite because of the out-worldly elements in the music. It’s just my personal preference.
Listen to ‘Soso’ on Spotify: