GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #4

Featuring Mr. Eazi, Kcee, Black Sherif & more

4.
Billionaire artist and business mogul Mr. Eazi recently announced that he would be releasing music under the new music group Choplife Soundsystem. Teaming up with Kenyan-born DJ Edu, the group released ‘Chop Life, Vol 1: Mzanzi Chronicles’ which is the first project ever released by this music group.
Taking the 4th place this week on our list is ‘By Force’ featuring Focalistic, and ANATII.

Listen to Choplife Soundsystem ‘By Force’ on Spotify:

3.
Third place on our list is Kcee, and he is back on the scene with this new Afro-fusion titled ‘Ojapiano’.
This record has been tearing up the internet and we just can’t seem to ignore the rich blend of the traditional Igbo instrument (The Oja Flute) and Amapiano drums.

Here’s Ojapiano on Spotify:

2.
Coming in at second place this week, Blacko (Black Sherif) has kept on pushing his gospel, ever since the release of ‘First Sermon’ up until his recent project ‘The Villain I Never Was’.
On this new record, Blacko sings about perseverance and how blessed he is, coming from the rural streets of Ghana to the world stage.

Here’s ‘Oil In My Head’ on Spotify:

1.
It’s kinda crazy how you can play a song once and it just lives rent-free in the minds of the listener.
Boy Alone crooner Omah Lay just dropped the deluxe version of his debut album and after listening to all the records on the project, I’ve come to a solid conclusion that ‘Soso’ is my personal favorite because of the out-worldly elements in the music. It’s just my personal preference.

Listen to ‘Soso’ on Spotify:

Written by Manny King John

