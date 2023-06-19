Pretoria’s next-up Tyson Sybateli shares ‘It Worked’: Watch the visual

If you’re a fan of TDE’s music releases, you would appreciate what’s happening here.

Sometimes, we do have to figure things out to make ends meet. It’s no different from Tyson Sybateli’s experience; in his case, it worked. Born and raised in a township called Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, the rapper delivers a story about graduating from school and moving to the city (perhaps, Johannesburg) using a tight flow over nostalgic production popularised in North America. Watch the official video directed by WL Maro and Katthetsunami below to see the gents sit around a table with South African rands displayed and adult beverages.