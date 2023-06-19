Pretoria’s next-up Tyson Sybateli shares ‘It Worked’: Watch the visual

Photo: Instagram

If you’re a fan of TDE’s music releases, you would appreciate what’s happening here.

Photo: Instagram

Sometimes, we do have to figure things out to make ends meet. It’s no different from Tyson Sybateli’s experience; in his case, it worked. Born and raised in a township called Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, the rapper delivers a story about graduating from school and moving to the city (perhaps, Johannesburg) using a tight flow over nostalgic production popularised in North America. Watch the official video directed by WL Maro and Katthetsunami below to see the gents sit around a table with South African rands displayed and adult beverages.

Photo: Instagram

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

East London artist Ivorian Doll samples 50 Cent classic for ‘Big Bad IVD’

GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #4