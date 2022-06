If you love to dance or watch other people dance, you are in for a treat. Four days ago, Tanzanian musical legend Diamond Platnumz did it again by releasing his latest dance song, ‘Oka’, featuring Kibiti-born singer-songwriter Mbosso. The wardrobe choices for the treatment are vibrant, tongue-in-cheek, and daring. If you’ve ever gone shopping with an African adult, you may find one of the outfits familiar and nostalgic. Watch the video packed with multicultural influences below.

