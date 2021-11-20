Debbi James to join SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy for upcoming episode on ‘Tropical Takeover’

Tomorrow, singer-songwriter Debbi James joins SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy on his show ‘Tropical Takeover’ as a special guest and the touring queen’s spanking new track ‘Dumb Booty’ featuring Latin superstars Randy and Paulino Rey and Brazilian powerhouse MC Dede will premiere on the show. To listen to it live, turn your SiriusXM dial to Pitbull’s Globalization on Channel 13.

If you aren’t familiar with Debbi James, that’s no worry at all. She’s the daughter of the late Steve James, an American actor, stunt performer and martial artist famous for playing in ‘The Delta Force’, ‘Enter the Game of Death’ and the Wayon’s Brother’s ‘I’m Gonna Git You Sucka’. She has toured with Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and Ricky Martin!

The ‘Tropical Takeover’ episode with Debbi James airs on Saturday, November 20 at 8 PM PST/11 PM EST/4 AM WAT!

