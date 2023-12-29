BLACKPINK stars will not renew contract with YG Entertainment for solo careers

As reported today, BLACKPINK has decided to remain signed as a group to YG Entertainment. However, the four members want to continue their solo careers without the company as their exclusive talent agents and record labels. Reportedly, YG shared the following message with the press:

YG Entertainment’s full statement is as follows: Hello, this is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts. Thank you.

Lastly, Jennie announced and launched her first fashion line called ‘ODD ATELIER‘ this month, which makes us interested to see what else they’ll achieve outside of music and entertainment.

