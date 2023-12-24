BLACKPINK superstar Jennie launches fashion label: ODD ATELIER

Jennie Kim, one of the members of BLACKPINK, launched her new fashion line called ‘ODD ATELIER’—’OA’ for short. Aside from wetting her feet in the acting world with a role as Jennie Ruby Jane in The Weeknd’s HBO series ‘The Idol’, Jennie has been part of many campaigns, including Calvin Klein and Chanel.

According to a post on the Instagram with one million followers, the K-Pop star “aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

