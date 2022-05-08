Watch the new Beats by Dre commercial starring Lil Baby and Ja Morant

The GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and the NBA All-Star showcase their friendship and mutual admiration in Beats by Dre’s latest campaign.

One of Atlanta’s hottest artists, Lil Baby, released a song inspired by Ja Morant called ‘Dark Mode’. Both the track and the campaign play off Morant’s ethos around basketball, which can be summed up with “welcome to the dark.” While many want to bask in the spotlight, one’s work ultimately illuminates itself due to relentlessly honing their craft in the darkness.

Lil Baby’s track focuses on “going into dark mode”, a behaviour which has ultimately made Morant one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. The spot also visually reflects darkness, with both superstars appearing solely in monochromatic black and white throughout the video.

Ja has been one of my favourite players to watch. We’ve been locked in, said Lil Baby. This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!

Beats first partnered with Lil Baby on its 2020 award-winning campaign titled ‘You Love Me’, while Ja Morant was recently signed as an ambassador to the brand. Lil Baby sports Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray, and Morant wears Beats Studio Buds in Sunset Pink in the new spot, available exclusively at Target.

The ninety-second video will air in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, during which Morant will be playing. Watch the video below starring the athlete and the young goat.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

