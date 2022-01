In a seamless alignment between multidisciplinary artist Ye’s creative platforms. Ye releases the music video for ‘Heaven and Hell’ from his 2021 GRAMMY Album of the Year-nominated record ‘Donda‘.

The YEEZY GAP hoodie as seen in the ‘Heaven and Hell’ music video is available now globally for purchase.

