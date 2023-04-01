Stream Amapiano star Uncle Waffles’ new seven-track project ‘Asylum’

Yesterday, one of the world’s most exciting rising star DJs, Uncle Waffles, released an explosive seven-track project for the dancers in us across the globe to appreciate and enjoy. Yesterday, one of the world’s most exciting rising star DJs, Uncle Waffles, released an explosive seven-track project for the dancers in us across the globe to appreciate and enjoy. As we all anticipate her Coachella debut performance later this month in Indio, Uncle Waffles—real name Lungelihle Zwane—recently had an interview with Billboard, where she explains what she uses her dance moves as “I tend to use my dance moves to translate the music, so you’re going to see what the song says even if you don’t understand it.”

Stream the ‘Asylum’ project below. It features one of the genre’s viral hits ‘Yahyuppiyah’ by Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, and Justin99 featuring Pcee, EeQue, and Chley, and two of my new fave tracks by the Princess of Amapiano—’Angry Birds’ and ‘Blue Tick’. The addictive sound has accumulated 1.4 million videos published on the platform.