Uncle Waffles, who recently stunned at Coachella, does ‘Yahyuppiyah’ dance challenge with Ciara

    As we’re all still high from her Coachella debut performance and her performance at Do Lab, Uncle Waffles continues to celebrate profound moments in her career. In a recent post on her Instagram, the young Swazi DJ told her 1.8 million followers that her new album ‘Asylum’ went gold in a week after earning over one million Shazam queries and entering the global charts.

    What an incredible feat! Last week, the Amapiano star also shared a video to her TikTok of Ciara doing the ‘Yahyuppiyah’ challenge, a song she made with her fellow South African artists Tony Duardo and Justin99, including Pcee, EeQue and Chle.

    If you haven’t, check out Uncle Waffles’ official music video for the title track below.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

