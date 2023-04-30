As we’re all still high from her Coachella debut performance and her performance at Do Lab, Uncle Waffles continues to celebrate profound moments in her career. In a recent post on her Instagram, the young Swazi DJ told her 1.8 million followers that her new album ‘Asylum’ went gold in a week after earning over one million Shazam queries and entering the global charts.

What an incredible feat! Last week, the Amapiano star also shared a video to her TikTok of Ciara doing the ‘Yahyuppiyah’ challenge, a song she made with her fellow South African artists Tony Duardo and Justin99, including Pcee, EeQue and Chle.

Uncle Waffles and CC issa vibe 😎😘🫶🏽 https://t.co/T9MON07wp4 — Ciara (@ciara) April 25, 2023

If you haven’t, check out Uncle Waffles’ official music video for the title track below.