TeeZandos, young female UK Drill artist, shares ‘OT’ video: Watch

There aren’t many young women giving accounts about life in the trap house in the musical subgenre, often associated with crimes. The topics coming from women normally fall along the lines of how attractive they are, how wet their private areas get, which group of men they plan to scam, and what comes with that. Adding a fresh voice to the Drill scene in the UK, East London artist TeeZandos describes a rougher time in her life as a fifteen-year-old, doing things a normal parent wouldn’t want to share.

Currently, at nineteen, the Hackney-native rapper is taking the necessary steps to make her mark in the highly-competitive market of drillers worldwide. She earned her first million streams with ‘Need Focus’ two years ago. As a result, the teenager signed to legendary British rapper Corleone and released songs, and freestyle, including the famous British platform, Link Up TV.

The producer also made ‘War With Us’ by Ricky Rikkardo and GS9’s Dboy Lo.

