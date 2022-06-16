Jamaican Reggae R&B artist Sevana wants to be left alone: Watch ‘Lowe Mi’

After dealing with a traumatic experience involving a vehicular collision that led to someone’s death, it seems famous Reggae R&B artist Sevana is back to what she loves and living peacefully. Last week, the Jamaican singer-songwriter delivered sultry harmonic vibes to tell a story of escaping darkness and the journey of wanting to be left alone.

She was born in the Savanna-la-Mar, Jamaica, a town where an eighteenth-century fort constructed for colonial defence against pirates in the Caribbean stands. The town is in Westmoreland, the same place she enjoys a swim in a red bikini. Watch the six-day-old music video for ‘Lowe Mi’ below.

The track was produced by Pantha, a Jamaican-born creator (producer-songwriter). He has produced songs like ‘Freedom Fighter’ and ‘Cool as the Breeze’ for fellow Jamaican artist Chronixx.

