Rated: Afrosurge playlist (Thursday, May 12, 2022)

If you missed Richardine Bartee’s show this week on Afrosurge Radio, don’t worry. We have compiled the list of records below to check out at your leisure. ‘Rated’ powered by GRUNGECAKE and iMullar, airs weekly on Thursdays between 5-7 PM EST on afrosurgeradio.com. Click this link to listen to Boston’s number one online station for Afrobeats!

1) King Promise – Ginger

2) Mike Akox – Okay

3) Rema – Are You There?

4) Com Cruz – Killay f/ Pios

5) Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

6) Ayomide Sounds – Yawa dey (Remix) f/ Zlatan

7) Teni – One Day

8) Rebecca Winter – Finesse

9) Mystro – Timeless

10) TiAE – Fun Times

11) Ugoccie & Phyno – Breakfast

12) Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) f/ King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo

13) Kontrovasi – Omo

14) Meekyy – WHY

15) O’clay – Pick Up

16) Str3t Boss – Organic

17) Esparo, DQFmDaO – High Speed

18) Kam’Geez – Nothing Like It

19) Headie One – Came in the Scene

20) MI Abaga x Eclipse Nkasi x Payper Corleone – Photo Shoot Fresh

21) LIB Foreign – Grateful Dead$

22) Asake – Sungba (Remix) f/ Burna Boy

23) Sarkodie – Non Living Thing f/ Oxlade

24) Young Jonn & Davido – Dada (Remix)

25) Stonebwoy – Therapy

Author GRUNGECAKE All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

