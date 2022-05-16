Rated: Afrosurge playlist (Thursday, May 12, 2022)

If you missed Richardine Bartee’s show this week on Afrosurge Radio, don’t worry. We have compiled the list of records below to check out at your leisure. ‘Rated’ powered by GRUNGECAKE and iMullar, airs weekly on Thursdays between 5-7 PM EST on afrosurgeradio.com. Click this link to listen to Boston’s number one online station for Afrobeats!
2) Mike Akox – Okay
3) Rema – Are You There?
4) Com Cruz – Killay f/ Pios
5) Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
6) Ayomide Sounds – Yawa dey (Remix) f/ Zlatan
7) Teni – One Day
8) Rebecca Winter – Finesse
9) Mystro – Timeless
10) TiAE – Fun Times
11) Ugoccie & Phyno – Breakfast
12) Camidoh – Sugarcane (Remix) f/ King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
13) Kontrovasi – Omo
14) Meekyy – WHY
15) O’clay – Pick Up
16) Str3t Boss – Organic
17) Esparo, DQFmDaO – High Speed
18) Kam’Geez – Nothing Like It
19) Headie One – Came in the Scene
20) MI Abaga x Eclipse Nkasi x Payper Corleone – Photo Shoot Fresh
21) LIB Foreign – Grateful Dead$
22) Asake – Sungba (Remix) f/ Burna Boy
23) Sarkodie – Non Living Thing f/ Oxlade
24) Young Jonn & Davido – Dada (Remix)
25) Stonebwoy – Therapy