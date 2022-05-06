Rated: Afrosurge playlist (Thursday, May 5, 2022)

If you missed Richardine Bartee’s show this week on Afrosurge Radio, don’t worry. We have compiled the list of records below to check out at your leisure. ‘Rated’ powered by GRUNGECAKE and iMullar, airs weekly on Thursdays between 5-7 PM EST on afrosurgeradio.com. Click this link to listen to Boston’s number one online station for Afrobeats!

1) Oxlade – Want You

2) Boy Spyce – Nobody

3) Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch’cco – Banyana Ke Bafana featuring LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi

4) Young John – Dada

5) PsychoYP – Midlife Crisis

6) Ruger – Dior

7) Diamond Platnumz – Wonder

8) Lesléy – Super

9) Majeed – How I Care

10) Lamie – Ginger

11) Kwesi Arthur – Silver Spoon

12) Tayc, Adekunle Gold – D O D O

13) 1da Banton – No Wahala

14) Aya Nakamura, Damso – Dégaine

15) Laycon, Made Kuti – New Dimension

16) Magixx, Ayra Starr – Love Don’t Cost A Thing

17) Emma’a – Encré

18) Locko, Tayc – Amina

19) Joeboy – Cubana

20) Asa, Wizkid – IDG

21) Terri – Danger

22) Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveller

23) Youssoupha – AMAPIANO

24) Wande Coal – Iskaba

25) melvitto, Wanda Coal – Gentility

Author GRUNGECAKE

