Rated: Afrosurge playlist (Thursday, May 5, 2022)

If you missed Richardine Bartee’s show this week on Afrosurge Radio, don’t worry. We have compiled the list of records below to check out at your leisure. ‘Rated’ powered by GRUNGECAKE and iMullar, airs weekly on Thursdays between 5-7 PM EST on afrosurgeradio.com. Click this link to listen to Boston’s number one online station for Afrobeats!
1) Oxlade – Want You
2) Boy Spyce – Nobody
3) Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch’cco – Banyana Ke Bafana featuring LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi
4) Young John – Dada
5) PsychoYP – Midlife Crisis
6) Ruger – Dior
7) Diamond Platnumz – Wonder
8) Lesléy – Super
9) Majeed – How I Care
10) Lamie – Ginger
11) Kwesi Arthur – Silver Spoon
12) Tayc, Adekunle Gold – D O D O
13) 1da Banton – No Wahala
14) Aya Nakamura, Damso – Dégaine
15) Laycon, Made Kuti – New Dimension
16) Magixx, Ayra Starr – Love Don’t Cost A Thing
17) Emma’a – Encré
18) Locko, Tayc – Amina
19) Joeboy – Cubana
20) Asa, Wizkid – IDG
21) Terri – Danger
22) Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveller
23) Youssoupha – AMAPIANO
24) Wande Coal – Iskaba
25) melvitto, Wanda Coal – Gentility