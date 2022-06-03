Ghana’s Black Sherif addresses rowdy press conference in ‘Kwaku the Traveller’: Watch

Directed by David Nicol-Sey, the three-minute film portrays different persons of Black Sherif embodying themes of affluence, celebrity, spirituality, law and order, and violence. The picture is full of Easter eggs—a quality that makes it so interesting to replay. Humorous imagery like when Black Sherif says f-up with a fork up. ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ is a necessary piece of commentary in the midst of cancel culture. The Ghanaian rapper preaches criticism on judgemental folks who don’t expect young people to make mistakes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

