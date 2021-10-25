West African stars Larruso and Bella Shmurda team up for upbeat record ‘Wolewa (Come Inside)’: Watch

Last week, Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artist Larruso released the fun/colourful visual for his track ‘Wolewa (Come Inside)’ with Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda. The youthful musical pair show their friendship/chemistry as they perform their lyrics. The production style seems to get its influence from several prominent African music genres like Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Highlife. If you like to dance, you will enjoy this record. Watch the well-made music video below directed by Yaw Skyface.
in Music Videos, News