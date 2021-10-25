in Music Videos, News

West African stars Larruso and Bella Shmurda team up for upbeat record ‘Wolewa (Come Inside)’: Watch

Last week, Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artist Larruso released the fun/colourful visual for his track ‘Wolewa (Come Inside)’ with Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda. The youthful musical pair show their friendship/chemistry as they perform their lyrics. The production style seems to get its influence from several prominent African music genres like Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Highlife. If you like to dance, you will enjoy this record. Watch the well-made music video below directed by Yaw Skyface.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Bella ShmurdaLarrusoWolewa (Come Inside)