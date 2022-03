Last month, Ghanaian Dancehall artist Larruso released the official lyric video for ‘Send Dem’. In the lyrics of the war song, he sings about his opponents and still has hope and dreams more significant than the ocean. There’s no word on when an official music video will come out yet. In the meantime, stream the Afro-Dancehall track produced by Beatz Dakay below.

