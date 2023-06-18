Watch Nigerian artists Ladipoe and Bella Shmurda’s official lyric video ‘Guy Man’

Straying from his former sound (for this song or more in the future, who knows?), Nigerian artist Ladipoe teamed up with his fellow artist Bella Shmurda, street rapper, for ‘Guy Man’. Its catchy production is bright and will end up in Afro playlists on your favourite platforms this month.

It is his first official release for 2023. It comes after a few of Ladipoe’s fans showed up outside his label, Mavin, based in Lagos, Nigeria with protest signs. Check out the official lyric video for the Ladipoe and Reward Beatz below.