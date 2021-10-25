in News, Streams and Downloads

Hear Nigerian artist Ladipoe’s dark new track featuring Afrobeats star Fireboy DML

Yes, this is the song where Fireboy says he took Afrobeats international.

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe released his new track ‘Running’ featuring Fireboy DML last week, and it is about everyone wanting to “blow” and become the industry’s next big thing. On the hook, based on the lyrics, it is like when someone runs in circles without an aim, and Ladipoe’s verse details what seems to come off as a deep depression settling. Running on vibes doesn’t appear to be as cool as it should be.

Stream the latest track to release on Nigeria’s Mavin Records below. We hope to see an official music video sometime soon.

Ladipoe is now the cover star of Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist, and the record is currently Top 10 on iTunes—in All Genres.

