Stream Jamaican Dancehall artist Kranium’s latest record ‘Wi Deh Yah’

Kranium’s forthcoming project is scheduled to come out later this year.

Over the feel-good tropical-themed production, Montego Bay’s Kranium sings about vibes, the company of a young lady, and more. According to our research, the song samples fellow Caribbean singer-songwriter and rising star Alex Mali‘s ‘Start It Up’ released in 2019. It has over 5.8 million streams and counting on Spotify. Listen to the track below produced by Tanto Blacks, and watch the music video.

Next month, Kranium embarks on his ‘Wi Deh Yah’ twelve-date tour and celebrates a milestone. It will mark his most extensive North American headline tour to date. This week, he performs at Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival globally.

