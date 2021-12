Last week, Liberian artists Kobazzie and Bucky Raw released their new Afrobeats track ‘Party’. The guys sing and rap about a lady who enjoys nights out on the town, partying and having fun on the Magic Stick production. It is right on time for Detty December (or in this case Decemberians or Decemberees), where Nigerians (and other Africans) return home and celebrate with concerts, parties, and weddings. Stream it below.

