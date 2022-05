Not long ago, Jay Rox released a critically acclaimed project called ‘Enigma’. A few months later, the Zambian star teamed up with T-Sean and shared the Dancehall record called ‘Sin City ‘. The three-minute dub song is conscious and positive despite its dark title. Themes of patience, self-awareness and personal development are skillfully layered into ‘the Ragga riddim’ produced by Rhonard Chama & Super Mutonda.

