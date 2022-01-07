Stream Gunna’s third studio album ‘DS4EVER’

If you love high-grade Trap music, then that’s what you’re going to get here: A nineteen track serving.

Back with a stellar album that has no skips, Gunna does what he does best—make music to party to and court someone’s bitch. Earlier in the week, the Trap artist was seen with his ‘You & Me’ collaborator, Chlöe, after the Lakers game—holding hands—which caused speculations and assumptions about their relationship status. Gunna shared that he and the ‘Have Mercy‘ singer were just friends on a previous account. Whether they are dating or not, the musical couple did a damned good job flipping the Jon B 1997 original ‘They Don’t Know’. There’s something on the album for everyone.

Stream the Atlanta-bred rapper’s third studio album in its entirety below. It features guest verses from 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Future, G Herbo, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Nechie, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and Yung Bleu.

