Watch Gunna make it look ‘too easy’ in latest video featuring Future and Roddy Ricch

The single ‘too easy Remix’ is coming straight off Gunna’s third studio album, ‘DS4’ (Drip Season 4). The original track ‘too easy Remix’ featuring only Future was released in September and peaked #38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Roddy Ricch hops on the remix delivering the third verse on the Wheezy-produced record.

The music video for ‘too easy Remix’ shows all three rappers tackling tasks, making everything seem easy. Gunna becomes a wilderness explorer, an expert mountaineer, and a touchdown-grabbing wide receiver. Future joined Gunna as a pair of news anchormen, judges for a beauty pageant, and got into some Scottish games. Roddy Ricch, meanwhile, becomes a lounge pianist and gets his Wu-Tang Clan on at a Shaolin temple.

Check out Gunna’s adventurous music video for ‘too easy Remix’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

