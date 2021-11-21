Louisville’s EST Gee shows us why his name is ‘Lamborghini Geeski’: Watch

Last week, one of today’s hottest rappers, EST Gee, released the official music video for his record ‘Lamborghining Geeski’. The music video, directed by Diesel Films, details his accomplishments earned through hard work and consistency. Flexing isn’t a foreign endeavour for the Louisville, Kentucky artist, so that’s what he does every chance he gets. The video filled with fast cars, jewellery, cash and substances is currently trending at #10 on YouTube’s Trending for Music. Check it out below.

