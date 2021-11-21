in Music Videos, News

Louisville’s EST Gee shows us why his name is ‘Lamborghini Geeski’: Watch

Last week, one of today’s hottest rappers, EST Gee, released the official music video for his record ‘Lamborghining Geeski’. The music video, directed by Diesel Films, details his accomplishments earned through hard work and consistency. Flexing isn’t a foreign endeavour for the Louisville, Kentucky artist, so that’s what he does every chance he gets. The video filled with fast cars, jewellery, cash and substances is currently trending at #10 on YouTube’s Trending for Music. Check it out below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

EST GeeLamborghini Geeski