EST Gee announces follow-up project ‘Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2’

In July, the Louisana, Kentucky rapper, EST Gee, set the game on fire with his debut mixtape ‘Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2’. The project secured EST Gee’s first Top 10 Billboard 200 appearance surging to #7 on the chart, moving over 30,000 total copies. Upon its release, ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ captured #1 on Apple’s All Genre chart.

Today (November 29), the CMG signee announced ‘Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2’ on his Instagram. The project is set to release this Friday on December 3. This follow-up project is said to have no features; mind you, the original ‘Bigger Than Life or Death’ carried big features from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Future, Young Thug, and more.

On November 19, EST Gee released a video for his single, ‘Lamborghini Geeski’, currently trending at #7 on YouTube for Music. The ten-day-old video has gained over 2.2 million views. Check out the video below and be on the lookout for the album on Friday.

