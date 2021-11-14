Tap into your ‘Senses’ and go deep with Miami singer Dyna Edyne: Watch the video

Continuing with the momentum of her last track, ‘The Dome’, the Miami songstress Dyna Edyne returns to GRUNGECAKE with some visuals for her latest track, ‘Senses’. A short and sweet song was still capable of captivating listeners with her vocals, gliding over the relaxing sounds of the guitar. Outside of providing soothing sounds, the matching visuals of the video are quite calming, with some aquatic dancing and Dyna Edyne relaxing in a grassy field. This track alone will help listeners reach their senses or reach a level of peace and tranquillity momentarily.

Be sure to check out Dyna Edyne’s latest EP below.

