Tap into your ‘Senses’ and go deep with Miami singer Dyna Edyne: Watch the video

Continuing with the momentum of her last track, ‘The Dome’, the Miami songstress Dyna Edyne returns to GRUNGECAKE with some visuals for her latest track, ‘Senses’. A short and sweet song was still capable of captivating listeners with her vocals, gliding over the relaxing sounds of the guitar. Outside of providing soothing sounds, the matching visuals of the video are quite calming, with some aquatic dancing and Dyna Edyne relaxing in a grassy field. This track alone will help listeners reach their senses or reach a level of peace and tranquillity momentarily.

Be sure to check out Dyna Edyne’s latest EP below.

Written by Ryan White

A true Hip-Hop head at heart trying to find his voice through writing. Straight to the point, honest and laid back. Extremely creative and abstract with his pieces, Ryan keeps it simple and that's has always been his motto.

Dyna EdyneSenses