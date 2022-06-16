Afrobeats legend Davido sits with Trevor Noah to discuss his North American Summer tour and raising $600,000 for orphans

Last night, Nigerian-American Afrobeats legend Davido visited his fellow African, Trevor Noah. During their conversation on the Comedy Central show, the pair talked about what’s important. You know, things like his next tour—We Rise by Lifting Others—in the United States, his new single ‘Stand Strong‘ with the Sunday Service Choir and last but not least, how he raised $600,000 from his fans on Venmo after tweeting for birthday donations. His birthday is November 21. Check out the full interview below to hear how temptations almost got him.

We’ve got you covered if you haven’t watched the official music video for ‘Stand Strong’ yet.

