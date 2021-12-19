in Music Videos, News

Chilli from TLC dances to Nigerian singer 1da Banton’s hit record ‘No Wahala’

The virtual challenge, dubbed the #NoWahalaChallenge, has over 51.5 million views on TikTok and steadily grows.

    Photo: Courtesy of the artist

    This week, Chilli, one-third of the legendary American girl group TLC from the 1990s, posted a video of herself dancing to Nigerian artist 1da Banton’s hit record ‘No Wahala’ on her Instagram. The Port Harcourt-native artist—real name Godson Ominibie Epelle—paired up with an esteemed producer named Blaise Beatz, also known for producing Adekunle Gold’s ‘Something Different’, to make the catchy and exciting tune that has a high playback rate. The virtual challenge, dubbed the #NoWahalaChallenge, has over 51.5 million views on TikTok and steadily grows.

    In her video caption, the R&B-Pop icon wrote, “Been wanting to do this 4 a min!! @badgyalcassiee ur amazing 👏🏽 #kidsinthebackgroundtho ☺😜’

    According to this website, Bad Gyal Cassie was born in the Central African Republic is a well-known choreographer that went to Juste Debout School to study Hip-Hop dance and technique. She fell out of love with it and travelled to various African countries, and it revived her love for dancing. Now, she teaches Afro Dance classes. Here’s the video of her dancing to the popular Afrobeats record.

    If you haven’t yet, please, check out the official music video for the record below, and stream the track in full on your streaming platform of choice. It will be hard for you not to share it with someone else.

