BLK PRIME’s casting for ‘Suge’, series chronicling the life of Suge Knight and Death Row Records

BLK PRIME, the subscription video-on-demand company offering multicultural content to a diverse audience worldwide, is looking to cast for original scripted television series: Suge. It would chronicle the life of Suge Knight and Death Row Records.

See the official press release from the company: BLK PRIME is seeking fresh and raw talent to portray some of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop history, including Suge Knight himself, Tupac Shakur, Kurupt, Eazy-E, and the queen of Hip-Hop soul, Mary J Blige.

This audacious television series is an opportunity for emerging talent to take center stage and shine a new light on some of the most pivotal moments in music history. BLK PRIME is committed to showcasing diverse narratives and is particularly excited about unearthing new talent in each city. “This is not only about creating a compelling series”, said Lauren Pearson VP Business Affairs. “It’s about giving opportunities to new voices and talents, about representing diverse faces on screen, and about creating an authentic narrative that respects and honors the history of Hip-Hop.”

Casting dates and locations are as follows:

1. Baltimore: June 6 (La Chow – 210 S. Central Ave)

2. New York: June 8 (The Residence Inn by Marriott Times Square Hotel – 1033 6th Ave)

3. Atlanta: June 10 (Courtyard Marriott downtown – 133 Carnegie Way NW)

4. Los Angeles: June 12 (CEO Studios 801 Mateo St)

5. Oakland: July 14 (City Center Marriott – 1001 Broadway)

For specific casting locations and times, visit this link.

We encourage all aspiring actors to bring their passion, talent, and dedication to the casting calls. BLK PRIME’s mission is to create content that celebrates and explores multicultural perspectives. With the casting for the ‘Suge’ television series, BLK PRIME is set to bring to life a significant era of Hip-Hop, casting new light on the figures who defined it.