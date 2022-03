Cameroonian Afropop artist Blanche Bailly released the official video for ‘Mine’ featuring Joeboy this week. When Joeboy’s verse starts, he enters a phone booth to call and talk to his lover. Like most couples, the pair disagree and appear to fall out, but their love for one another doesn’t fade. They look back on what they have and decide to reunite in the end. Check out the music video directed by Olu the Wave below.

