Song of the Day: ‘Listen’ by Basketmouth featuring Wande Coal

‘Trouble’ with 2Baba and Blaqbonez is also a banger.

    Name: Basketmouth
    Representing: Lagos, Nigeria
    Genre: Afrobeats
    For fans of: Buju, Oxlade, Wande Coal
    Single from: Horoscopes
    Produced by: N/A
    Song of the Day: February 13, 2022
    Label(s): Barons World Entertainment/EMPIRE

    Last week, on the day I landed in London, I attended Nigerian multi-hyphenate Basketmouth‘s listening party for his brand new album ‘Horoscopes’. During the album’s run, four songs resonated with me when I heard them. The first was ‘Listen’ featuring Wande Coal, followed by ‘Money’ by Oxlade and Efya. And, of course, each track that The Cavemen touch is a thing of its own ‘The Traveller’ and ‘Assembly of Gods’ with Magnito, Illbliss and Dremo.

    The production is terrific; each artist’s cadence is infectious. Even if you cannot understand all the words because of the language difference, you can still feel and note the passion put into the delivery. If you are anything like me, ‘Listen’ might make you reach within yourself and showcase your brilliance when people closest to you try to dim your light.

    According to Basketmouth, it took years for him to collaborate with Wande Coal in this way, and I must say, it was well worth the wait. Stream the mesmerising track below.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

