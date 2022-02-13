Song of the Day: ‘Listen’ by Basketmouth featuring Wande Coal

Name: Basketmouth

Representing: Lagos, Nigeria

Genre: Afrobeats

For fans of: Buju, Oxlade, Wande Coal

Single from: Horoscopes

Produced by: N/A

Song of the Day: February 13, 2022

Label(s): Barons World Entertainment/EMPIRE

Last week, on the day I landed in London, I attended Nigerian multi-hyphenate Basketmouth‘s listening party for his brand new album ‘Horoscopes’. During the album’s run, four songs resonated with me when I heard them. The first was ‘Listen’ featuring Wande Coal, followed by ‘Money’ by Oxlade and Efya. And, of course, each track that The Cavemen touch is a thing of its own ‘The Traveller’ and ‘Assembly of Gods’ with Magnito, Illbliss and Dremo.

The production is terrific; each artist’s cadence is infectious. Even if you cannot understand all the words because of the language difference, you can still feel and note the passion put into the delivery. If you are anything like me, ‘Listen’ might make you reach within yourself and showcase your brilliance when people closest to you try to dim your light.

According to Basketmouth, it took years for him to collaborate with Wande Coal in this way, and I must say, it was well worth the wait. Stream the mesmerising track below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

