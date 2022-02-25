British rapper B Young ganged up with French star Tayc on ‘So Distant’: Watch

B Young, the rising star hailing from East London, has banded up with a buzzing French artist Tayc to produce a new single called ‘So Distant’. The two have also released the official video of the song. The upbeat record is an updated version of B Young’s original version from his ‘Differences’ instalment. Tayc adds a new twist to the jam, with his French elements that are agreeably refreshing to the ear. The chemistry between the two is so thick that you can dice it with a sword.

The music video is fun and to the brink with catchy dance moves. The Afroswing jam is a banger perfect for a house party or in the setting a funky lounge. MATDSVIDEO intentionally uses the typical smokey downtown skyline and a deserted warehouse with upside furniture as a backdrop to amplify how messy the situation in-song might be.

Watch ‘So Distant’ below.

