Nigerian artists Asake and Burna Boy share ‘Sungba (Remix)’ music video: Watch

Nigerian rising superstar Asake teamed up with the African Giant, Burna Boy, and shared a fresh Amapiano jam called ‘Sungba (Remix)’. The YBNL signee, fondly known as Mr Money, blessed the market with a music video to the remix featuring one of the top performers when it comes to Afrobeats. ‘Sungba (Remix)’ has topped the Apple Music Top 100 chart in Nigeria and still remains top two as of today. This is definitely a needed ‘push’ to Asake’s latest instalment, a four-track EP dubbed ‘Ololade Aseke’.

The visuals portray Asake living a lavish lifestyle, intentionally one of a blessed drug-lord who resides by the ports—which he obviously controls. Surrounded by money, vintage coupes, and beautiful women, the young star finds himself gloating over the infectious Amapiano groove. Watch the ‘Sungba (Remix)’ video here.

