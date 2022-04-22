in Events, Music, News

Harbor to host Burna Boy’s official after party following Madison Square Garden debut

Photo: Courtesy of Duke Concept

249 Views

Next week, if you’re in New York City and love music made by Burna Boy, you will want to come party with the African Giant after his first headlining show at Madison Square Garden. You will get to celebrate a historical moment with the GRAMMY Award-winning legend and his loved ones, and that’s a whole lot of bragging rights. Without further ado, head over to the official website, where you can purchase your tickets to the hottest after-party on earth. We can’t wait to see you there!

Photo: Courtesy of Duke Concept

Written by GRUNGECAKE

All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

