Watch Yungeen Ace’s trending video about mental health for ‘Walk Away’

Currently trending at #22 on YouTube Trending for Music, Jacksonville, Florida rapper Yungeen Ace gets real about his mental health, how his mother’s addiction affects him, exhaustion and wanting to reset his life. As the lyrics from the record continue, he reveals that he wants to go far away, to somewhere he isn’t familiar with, to ease his pain and thoughts of wanting his life to end. Watch the music video for ‘Walk Away’ below to see the artist in the chair.

If the lyrics in the record are true, Yungeen Ace has one more album left in him. As selfish as music fans tend to be, we want more and more and more, but we hope the young artist gets the help he needs, and he overcomes the intensity and reality of fame.

