Nigerian upstart Yugo to make his SiriusXM debut with Afropop jam ‘Before Before’

As announced today, Nigerian upstart Yugo will make his SiriusXM debut on Pitbull’s Globalization station. On Sunday’s show (March 26), the Imo State talent will discuss his musical origins with Trinidadian-American show host DJ Anarchy and introduce his first release of the year, the catchy Afropop tune about untimely loss and deep heartbreak ‘Before Before’.

SiriusXM is America’s largest audio entertainment company boasting over 34 million paid subscribers as of July 12, 2022. Save the date and turn your dial to Channel 13 to hear the show live.

