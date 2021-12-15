Young Dolph gets Memphis street named in his memory

In an email we received today, Young Dolph has been honoured with a designated street name in Memphis, Tennessee. According to the press release, it is in the late rapper’s neighbourhood of Castalia Heights. The apt gesture was a unanimous decision made by the Memphis City Council earlier this week. During his time on Earth, Young Dolph-real name Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr—impacted our industry and his community alike.

If you’re ever in his hometown, pay a visit to Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr Avenue and take a photo. It is located between Airways Blvd and Hays Road. The City of Memphis has also decreed that the day of his passing (November 17) will be recognised as a Day of Service in his city to honour his lifetime of dedication to his community.

Councilman JB Smiley, Jr, who sponsored the honorary street name resolution, said, “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.”

His loved ones will host a celebration of his life at FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday, December 16, from 11 AM-2 PM local time. We’re told the sold-out event will also stream live on REVOLT’s YouTube Channel.

Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone’s life he impacted in his lifetime. May his soul rest in peace.

