Young Devyn to join SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy for upcoming episode on ‘Tropical Takeover’

Photo: Courtesy of SiriusXM

Tomorrow, Brooklyn-bred rapper with Trinidadian roots Young Devyn joins SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy on his show ‘Tropical Takeover’ as a special guest to premiere her new record ‘Secret’, talk about her Trinidadian roots, Cardi B co-signing her, and more. To listen to it live, turn your SiriusXM dial to Pitbull’s Globalization on Channel 13.

If you aren’t familiar with Young Devyn, she’s been moving and shaking. From performing at the Barclays to receiving rave reviews worldwide and charting in Zimbabwe, the multi-faceted artist is easily on her way to achieving mainstream commercial success in no time!

The ‘Tropical Takeover’ episode with Young Devyn airs on Saturday, January 8 at 8 PM PST/11 PM EST/4 AM WAT!

