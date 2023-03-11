in News, World

XG becomes the first Japanese group to enter Mediabase’s Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Less than a week ago, XG entered the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart in the United States of America. At the time, the group landed at the 40th position, sitting on the same chart as American superstars like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo. Before this accomplishment, Joji was the first Japanese artist to enter the US Radio Top 40 Chart.

On March 6, XG became the first female act and the first Japanese group to achieve this. After becoming viral on social media, the girls promoted the song in media in the United States of America, South America, and Asia. Their songs ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’ entered one of Spotify’s Viral 50 playlists (Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Indonesia, United States, and Global) in more than forty-five regions, including the United States of America, Japan, and South Korea, an unprecedented act for a Japanese artist.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

