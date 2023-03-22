XG, Japanese global pop phenomenon, share documentary teaser: Watch

Four days ago, XG shared a twenty-second teaser from their upcoming documentary celebrating the group’s first anniversary. Check out the clip, as it shows an emotional moment, a slice of their five years of training to become pop stars, and a glimpse of their Spotify billboard in Times Square, New York City.

There is no word on when the documentary will come out, but we know it will be soon. Stay tuned.

If you’re in New York City this May, you can catch the South Korea-based superstars at the Head in The Clouds Music & Arts Festival. According to the press release received, “Since 2018, the Head in the Clouds festival has left a mark on the industry with remarkable performances in Los Angeles (EUA), Jakarta (Indonesia), and Manila (Philippines). The event became even more known after a showcase at Coachella, with a historic performance from the Japanese artist Hikaru Utada.”

